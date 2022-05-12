Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AutoNation by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AutoNation by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.86.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $155,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,744,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,204,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,999 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,823 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

