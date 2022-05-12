Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTLO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

