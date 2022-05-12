Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

