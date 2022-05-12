Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 901.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $48.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.