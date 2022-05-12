Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $34,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chemours by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,412,446.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.