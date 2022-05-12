Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $35,000 in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth about $129,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

QQQE stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98.

