Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,576,000 after purchasing an additional 507,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,874 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 135,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Chegg by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,363 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

