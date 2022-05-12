Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $36,000 in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 5,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. Valhi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

