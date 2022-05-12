Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,594 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 158,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69.

