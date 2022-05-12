Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 43.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,577 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter worth $26,350,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 40.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 406,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 433,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

