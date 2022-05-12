Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCLI opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

