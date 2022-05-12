37,000 Shares in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.09 on Thursday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.96.

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PED. Roth Capital began coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.