Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZO stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $913.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

