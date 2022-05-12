Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 235.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $313,205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock worth $9,151,744. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $172.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.