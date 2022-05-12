Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 400 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter worth $380,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a one year low of $97.14 and a one year high of $114.66.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

