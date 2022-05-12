HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after buying an additional 51,864 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.15, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.