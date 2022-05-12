Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45,911 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $441,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.72. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.