Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 65,776 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $207,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $591,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

