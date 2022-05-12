Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $118,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

MSFT stock opened at $260.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

