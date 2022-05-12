Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,062 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Balchem were worth $30,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 34.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $115.74 and a 1-year high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

