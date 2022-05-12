Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 48,825 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $30,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,394,000 after buying an additional 6,066,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,870,000 after buying an additional 3,074,764 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,092,000 after buying an additional 126,983 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after buying an additional 194,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

