Bank of America Corp DE Has $31.66 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.63% of ICU Medical worth $31,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 534.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.04 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

