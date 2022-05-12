Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Apartment Income REIT worth $31,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,629 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $267,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.