Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $32,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $568.06 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $381.93 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.80 and a 200-day moving average of $586.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total value of $17,580,067.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,732 shares in the company, valued at $663,568,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

