ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $31,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,602,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,454,000 after buying an additional 363,153 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,079,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,810.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 95,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $28.76 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.