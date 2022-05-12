Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.66% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $32,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $204.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.81 and its 200 day moving average is $197.84. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

