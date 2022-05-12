Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 16,378 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,106 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.45% of Heartland Financial USA worth $31,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

