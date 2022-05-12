SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $31,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $273,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.04 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.