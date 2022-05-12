Bank of America Corp DE Has $32.47 Million Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 788,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.65% of Premier worth $32,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Premier by 413.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,249 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Premier by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 815,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

