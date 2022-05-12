Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,033,329 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,688,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of TIM worth $31,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIMB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 717.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 172,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 26.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TIM in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TIM alerts:

TIMB opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $860.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. TIM’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TIM Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.