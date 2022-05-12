Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.06% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $31,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $40.46.

