Bank of America Corp DE Sells 47,209 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UGI were worth $32,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UGI by 188.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in UGI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in UGI by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UGI opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on UGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

