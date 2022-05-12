Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 50,234 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Brixmor Property Group worth $31,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

