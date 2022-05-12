Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $31,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

