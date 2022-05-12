Zacks: Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:PRA opened at $21.73 on Monday. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,025,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.