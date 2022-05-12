Zacks: Brokerages Expect Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ earnings. Full House Resorts reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Full House Resorts.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLL. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLL opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

