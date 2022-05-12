Brokerages Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUNL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.
Shares of SUNL stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.08.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
