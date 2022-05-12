DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.67). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.