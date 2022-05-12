Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.02. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

GTLS opened at $160.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

