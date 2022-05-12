Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.37. Pinduoduo posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Benchmark decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after acquiring an additional 432,696 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $266,519,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,057 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.19. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

