Zacks: Analysts Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.38. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.07.

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDR opened at 18.02 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of 26.32 and a 200-day moving average of 28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

