CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

CURO opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $310.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.56. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 406.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

