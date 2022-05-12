Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.70.

CCJ stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.