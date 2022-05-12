Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRLT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $151,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

