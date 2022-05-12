Insider Buying: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Purchases $70,050.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 470.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.