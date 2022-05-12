Martin J. Cohen Buys 5,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFSL opened at $14.14 on Thursday. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 0.46.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

