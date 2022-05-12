Insider Buying: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO Acquires $76,930.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CEO William A. Zartler purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $76,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $539.21 million, a P/E ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Cowen cut their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.