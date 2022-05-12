John L. Hennessy Sells 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,279.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,591.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,747.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $296,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

