Insider Buying: S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R) Insider Purchases A$78,450.06 in Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2RGet Rating) insider Mark Bennett purchased 509,416 shares of S2 Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$78,450.06 ($54,479.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 22.94.

S2 Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

S2 Resources Ltd explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and platinum-group elements deposits. It holds interests in the Aarnivalkea prospect and Rupoas project located in Finland; and the Jillewarra, West Murchison, Three Springs, Koonenberry, Fraser Range, and Polar Bear projects located in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S2 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S2 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.