Insider Buying: S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R) Insider Purchases A$78,450.06 in Stock

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R – Get Rating) insider Mark Bennett purchased 509,416 shares of S2 Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$78,450.06 ($54,479.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 22.94.

S2 Resources Company Profile

S2 Resources Ltd explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and platinum-group elements deposits. It holds interests in the Aarnivalkea prospect and Rupoas project located in Finland; and the Jillewarra, West Murchison, Three Springs, Koonenberry, Fraser Range, and Polar Bear projects located in Australia.

