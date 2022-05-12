Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells $80,882.38 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eimear P. Bonner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $163.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

